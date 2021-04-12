Kevin James Cast As Saints Coach Sean Payton In Upcoming Netflix Movie

It looks like a Sean Payton movie is in the works, and a famous funnyman has been tapped to portray the longtime coach. According to Fox 8, Netflix is green-lighting a movie about the year the New Orleans Saints head coach spent with his son's sixth grade football team following a crush-for-cash bounty system scandal.

The new movie, called Home Team, stars Kevin James, of King of Queens fame, as Payton. Set in 2012, the film will follow Payton as he helps coach his young son's team after being suspended a season for his role in "bountygate," NBC Sports' Peter King reports. The Netflix film is being produced by Adam Sandler's Happy Madison Productions, which is responsible for gems like Joe Dirt, 50 First Dates, and of course Paul Bart: Mall Cop.

Twitter went wild after news broke that James was cast to play Payton, and other NFL teams even got in on the action. After the Atlanta Falcons tried to poke fun at the news, with a meme showing Payton as James in Paul Blart: Mall Cop, the Saints fired back. And it looks like like Atlanta may have gotten a bit more they bargained for with the clapback.