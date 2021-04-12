Man Arrested In Arizona For Allegedly Starting Forest Fire With His Lighter

An Oregon man has been arrested in Arizona for allegedly setting fire to a forest with his lighter, reported AZ Family.

A witness called the Coconino County Sheriff's Office to report a fire in a northern Arizona forest on Friday.

The fire was spotted along Highway 87 in the Blue Ridge area, just north of Payson.

Once deputies arrived to the scene of the fire, witnesses told them that they were driving by and saw a small fire in the forest so they stopped and tried to put it out.

That's when they noticed a suspicious person lurking nearby.

The suspicious person was identified as 29-year-old Adam Gilliam.

A little while later, a DPS trooper found and detained Gilliam.

Sheriff's officials said that during an interview with Gilliam, he admitted to starting the fire with his lighter.

Fire crews were able to contain and put the fire out. According to officials, the fire spanned about 30 feet in length.

Gilliam is facing charges of illegal burning of wildland and refusing to provide a truthful name.

He was arrested and booked into the Coconino County Jail.

Photo: Coconino County Sheriff's Office