Man Wins $100K On Scratchers Ticket On April Fools Day - But It's No Prank

A St. Louis man scored a six-figure prize from a scratch-off ticket.

Ironically, it was on the biggest prank day of the year.

That’s why, when Danny Yount called his girlfriend to tell her that the “Hot Hot Cash” scratchers ticket he bought was a $100,000 winner, she assumed it was an April Fools Day joke.

“She thought I was joking since I happened to win on April Fools’ Day,” Yount said in a Missouri Lottery press release issued Monday (April 12).

Yount didn’t even plan on playing until he saw the person ahead of him in line buy one, the Missouri Lottery explained, calling his “whim” a “good choice.”

Yount won the first of four $100,000 top prizes. The game has more than $12.5 million in unclaimed prize money, including the other three $100,000 top prizes, according to the Missouri Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at the Circle K, at 3294 Telegraph Rd.

Photo: Getty Images