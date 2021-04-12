Minnesota Teams Postpone Games In Response To Daunte Wright Shooting

The Twins were scheduled to host the Boston Red Sox at Target Field on Monday night. The Timberwolves were set to host the Brooklyn Nets at Target Center.

The Wild were scheduled to host the St. Louis Blues at Xcel Energy Center.

The Timberwolves and Wild also released statements announcing their decisions to postpone their respective games on Monday on their verified social media accounts.

"Yesterday's tragic event, involving the life of Daunte Wright, once again leaves our community mourning," the Timberwolves said in a statement. "After consultation with the League, and local and state officials, we believe postponing tonight's game versus the Brooklyn Nets is the best decision ... The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx extend our sincere sympathies to the family of Daunte Wright.

The NBA has not announced a reschedule date for the Timberwolves-Nets game as of Monday afternoon.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has issued a curfew to run between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday (April 13) in three counties adjacent to Minneapolis, ESPN reports.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and local law enforcement officials announced a state of emergency amid outcry in response to the incident.

Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was killed after being shot by a police officer in the suburb of Brooklyn Center during a traffic stop. The Brooklyn Center Police chief called the shooting accidental, claiming the officer involved intended to fire a stun gun, rather than a handgun, during the struggle with Wright, who was being arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Tensions were already high in Minneapolis amid the ongoing trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis Police officer who was charged in the murder of George Floyd, also a Black man, which led to a global call for social justice last summer.

Protests were held in the wake of Wright's shooting on Monday in downtown Minneapolis, where Target Field is located. Both the Twins and Red Sox had already taken the field to warm up and the national anthem played prior to the announcement of postponement.

NHL officials said the Blues-Wild game would be rescheduled for May 12.

"The decision was made out of respect for the community, following the tragic shooting that occurred in Brooklyn Center, Minn., Sunday afternoon," the league said in a statement obtained by ESPN. "The National Hockey League extends its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Daunte Wright."

