Multi-Vehicle Crash On Georgia Highway Spills 40,000 Pounds Of Beer

Georgia State Patrol officials are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that spilled 40,000 pounds of beer into a highway.

It happened on Interstate 85, near Exit 18, in Troup County around 4:30 a.m. Authorities say the accident involved four vehicles, including two tractor trailers, a Ford F-150 and another passenger car, WSB-TV reported Monday morning (April 12).

One of the tractor trailers overturned, toppling its 40,000-pound shipment of Bud Light into the state highway.

One person was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries. Northbound drivers had to re-route from the scene, according to WSB-TV.

