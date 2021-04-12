Feedback

Multiple Officers Shot During Wild Police Chase In Georgia

By Bill Galluccio

April 12, 2021

Three police officers were injured following a wild high-speed chase that ended in a shootout. The chase began in the city of Bremen after an officer clocked a vehicle driving 111 mph. Multiple agencies, including the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, and police in Carrollton and Villa Rica, joined the chase as the suspects tried to evade capture.

During the chase, a passenger in the vehicle started shooting at the pursuing officers with a rifle. Two officers were shot, and a third officer was injured after crashing into a utility pole. Officials said that one officer was shot twice, and another officer was struck in the arm by gunfire. They were taken to the hospital, and their conditions are unknown. The officers were identified as a Georgia State Patrol trooper, a Carroll County sheriff's deputy, and a Carrollton police officer, but their names were not released.

The chase ended about 20 miles from where it began. One suspect was killed by the police, and another suspect was taken into custody. Authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the public. The identities of the suspects have not been released.

"It could have been a lot worse, and we're thankful, and we pray for the speedy recovery of those officers," Sheriff Terry Langley told WBRZ.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.

Photo: Getty Images

