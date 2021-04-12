Feedback

Multiple Victims Reported In Tennessee High School Shooting

By Bill Galluccio

April 12, 2021

Authorities are responding to a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Knoxville Police Department said there were multiple victims, including a police a officer. Officials said that a male was pronounced dead at the scene and another was detained for further questioning.

"Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area," the department wrote on Twitter.

Officials said that officers responded to a report of an armed individual at the school. As officers approached the suspect, shots were fired. The scene has been secured and investigators are trying to piece together what happened.

“The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families,” KCS Superintendent Bob Thomas, told WVLT.

WVLT reporter Casey Wheeless said a Youth Violence Prevention Week event was happening about a mile away when the shooting occurred. There have been several fatal shootings involving students at the school during the past year.

"Our @GwendolynGabs was about a mile away from Austin-East High School at an event to promote peace when this shooting happened. Several students have died in separate shootings since the beginning of this year. This was supposed to be a day to heal," she wrote on Twitter.

The officer was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for undisclosed injuries. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said that the officer is conscious and in good spirits.

Officials said the school will remain closed for the next two days.

Photo: Knoxville Police Department

Chat About Multiple Victims Reported In Tennessee High School Shooting

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.