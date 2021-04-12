Multiple Victims Reported In Tennessee High School Shooting

Authorities are responding to a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Knoxville Police Department said there were multiple victims, including a police a officer. Officials said that a male was pronounced dead at the scene and another was detained for further questioning.

"Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area," the department wrote on Twitter.

Officials said that officers responded to a report of an armed individual at the school. As officers approached the suspect, shots were fired. The scene has been secured and investigators are trying to piece together what happened.

“The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families,” KCS Superintendent Bob Thomas, told WVLT.

WVLT reporter Casey Wheeless said a Youth Violence Prevention Week event was happening about a mile away when the shooting occurred. There have been several fatal shootings involving students at the school during the past year.

"Our @GwendolynGabs was about a mile away from Austin-East High School at an event to promote peace when this shooting happened. Several students have died in separate shootings since the beginning of this year. This was supposed to be a day to heal," she wrote on Twitter.

The officer was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for undisclosed injuries. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said that the officer is conscious and in good spirits.

Officials said the school will remain closed for the next two days.

Photo: Knoxville Police Department