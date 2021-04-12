Nick Cannon Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon is preparing to welcome another set of twins!

On Sunday (April 11), the Masked Singer host and Abby De La Rosa announced that they are expecting twin boys.

“Our dearest sons – my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels," Abby captioned photo from her maternity shoot that showed a shirtless Nick. "I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy."

She added, “That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose. Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you – is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both.”

According to Us Weekly, Abby is due in June. The 30-year-old DJ has reportedly been chronicling her pregnancy on her Instagram Story for months, but has never mentioned Nick in her posts. As noted by the outlet, Abby did, however, open about her relationship with Nick in January, writing, “In 2020, the man who is now my children’s father and I reconnected. Never would I have ever envisioned where we are at now. This isn’t a bs ‘love’ story, it’s a REAL story."

She continued, "His openness and honesty won my heart but above anything, he is my dearest friend and my partner [in] this world of mine. He changed my life in all the most unconventional ways, inspiring me to open my mind to the unknown when it came to loving outside of ‘labels’ and ‘ownership.'”