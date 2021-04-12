Phoenix Suns Arena Will Host 'Road Game Rally' Watch Parties For Fans

Phoenix Suns Fans can now join in on the same game day energy for away games that they experience for games at Phoenix Suns Arena, announced the NBA.

Beginning on Monday, April 19th with the Suns' matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, fans can gather at Phoenix Suns Arena for Road Game Rallies, which are special watch parties.

A watch party will also be held for the team's April 22nd matchup against the Boston Celtics.

The watch parties will give fans a safe opportunity to cheer on the team at the sports venue.

Fans will be able to take full advantage of the "Valley's premier sports and entertainment venue" with trips to the new bar areas and walks through the updated premium spaces.

Tickets for the watch party are $15 per person. Tickets include a complimentary 24-ounce Dos Equis or other beverage of choice and free parking.

Doors for the parties will open up 30 minutes prior to tipoff.

Additional dates for watch parties will be announced in the near future.

At the parties, fans will have the opportunity to win tickets, autographed merchandise, and other prizes.