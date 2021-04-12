PHOTO: Mass. Nurse Gets Stuck In Mud, Provides Perfect Pandemic Metaphor

A Massachusetts nurse went viral in a photo that captured the way many others have felt throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Camille Coelho, 54, who works in South Shore Hospital's intensive care unit, told the Boston Herald she was walking on Constitution Beach in Boston when she began sinking into the low tide's wet sand and got stuck in the mud.

“It’s a great metaphor for the year,” Coelho said. “I can’t believe it. I stepped in mud and pretty soon it was up to my knees, and I was stuck.”

Other nearby beachgoers saw Coelho struggling and called for help. Coelho was walking her son's lab, Lucy, at the time of the accident.