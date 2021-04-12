PHOTO: Mass. Nurse Gets Stuck In Mud, Provides Perfect Pandemic Metaphor
By Jason Hall
April 12, 2021
A Massachusetts nurse went viral in a photo that captured the way many others have felt throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Camille Coelho, 54, who works in South Shore Hospital's intensive care unit, told the Boston Herald she was walking on Constitution Beach in Boston when she began sinking into the low tide's wet sand and got stuck in the mud.
“It’s a great metaphor for the year,” Coelho said. “I can’t believe it. I stepped in mud and pretty soon it was up to my knees, and I was stuck.”
Other nearby beachgoers saw Coelho struggling and called for help. Coelho was walking her son's lab, Lucy, at the time of the accident.
The dog didn't get stuck in the mud but did stay by Coelho's side.
Coelho said she noticed a traffic helicopter while she was waiting for help and wondered if her situation was somehow causing backups nearby.
“I called a friend and told them, ‘Google woman trapped in mud,’” Coelho told the Herald.
Firefighters arrived shortly after and successfully pulled her to safety. The accident was yet another stressful one for a woman who has been working on the frontlines during the pandemic, but Coelho said this instance made her laugh.
“I guess I just had my 15 minutes of fame,” she added.
Photo: Getty Images