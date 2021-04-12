President Biden Picks Tucson Police Chief As CBP Nominee

President Joe Biden will tap Tucson police chief Chris Magnus as nominee to head up U.S. Customs and Border Protection, reported Fox 10 Phoenix.

A White House official told Fox News that President Biden is expected to announce the list of nominations on Monday for several top immigration and Department of Homeland security positions.

Magnus is currently serving as the chief of police for the City of Tucson. He has led the department since 2016.

Ali Noorani, executive director of the National Immigration Forum commented said that Magnus "is one of the most effective chiefs along the U.S.-Mexico border." Noorani said, "He's a smart cop. He has a big heart for his officers and his community."

Other expected nominees include:

Ur Jaddou as director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

as director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Jen Easterly as director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

as director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Jon Meyer as general counsel for the Department of Homeland Security

as general counsel for the Department of Homeland Security Rob Silvers as undersecretary for strategy, policy and plans for the Department of Homeland Security

as undersecretary for strategy, policy and plans for the Department of Homeland Security John Tien as deputy secretary for the Department of Homeland Security

Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in a press release:

"I am excited that President Biden has nominated an extraordinary group of individuals for critical leadership positions in the Department of Homeland Security. They are highly-regarded and accomplished professionals with deep experience in their respective fields. Together they will help advance the Department of Homeland Security's mission to ensure the safety and security of the American people."

