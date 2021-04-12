Prince Harry Has Arrived In The U.K. Following Prince Philip's Death

Prince Harry is back. The Duke of Sussex arrived in the U.K. on Sunday (April 12) following the passing of his grandfather, Prince Philip.

This is the first time Harry has returned to London since he stepped down as a working member of the Royal Family. For the past thirteen months, he's been residing in California with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their son, Archie. This will also be the first time Harry has seen his family since his interview with Oprah Winfrey back in March.

Harry made the long trek from California to London alone. Meghan, who is currently expecting the couple's second child, was advised by her doctor not to travel.

Buckingham Palace did not comment on where the Duke of Sussex will be staying during his time in London, however, it's likely he will be staying at his Frogmore Cottage home on the Windsor Castle grounds. Queen Elizabeth has been living at Windsor throughout the pandemic, as well, and is there currently.

The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral will be held on Saturday (April 17) at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

