"I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her," the second in line to the throne continued. "I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humor!"

William went on to describe his beloved grandfather as "an extraordinary man" who was "part of an extraordinary generation." The Duke of Cambridge signed off with a promise: "Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job."

Photo: Getty