Prince William Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo Of Princes George & Philip
By Emily Lee
April 12, 2021
Prince William is mourning the loss of his grandfather, Prince Philip, following his passing on Friday (April 9). The Duke of Cambridge took to Instagram to share his first public comment on the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. Alongside an emotional note, William shared a sweet photo of his oldest son, Prince George, sitting with his great-grandfather.
"My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family," William wrote. "I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days."
"I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her," the second in line to the throne continued. "I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humor!"
William went on to describe his beloved grandfather as "an extraordinary man" who was "part of an extraordinary generation." The Duke of Cambridge signed off with a promise: "Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job."
Photo: Getty