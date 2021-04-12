Queen Elizabeth 'Has Been Amazing' Amid The Loss Of Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth's daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex, shared an update on how Queen Elizabeth is coping following her beloved husband's passing. Her Majesty shared the sad news that Prince Philip passed away "peacefully" on Friday (April 9) at their Windsor Castle home.

Following a church service at Windsor on Sunday (April 12), Sophie, who is married to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's youngest son Prince Edward, spoke with reporters about Philip's passing, as well as gave an update on the Queen. "It was right for him," she told ITV News. "It was so gentle. It was just like somebody took him by the hand and off he went."

Sophie went on to describe Philip's passing as "very, very peaceful." Not long before his death, Philip spent a month in the hospital to treat various ailments. It's believed the Duke of Edinburgh wished to pass away in the comfort of his own home. "That's all you want for somebody isn't it?" Sophie added of her father-in-law's final moments.

With tears in her eyes, Sophie praised her mother-in-law. "The Queen has been amazing," she told reporters at Windsor.

The funeral for Prince Philip will be held next Saturday (April 17) at St. George's Chapel on the Windsor Castle grounds.

