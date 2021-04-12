Selena Gomez Appears Distressed, Bloodstained In Gory Scene For TV Series

Looks like Selena Gomez gets caught red-handed in her new TV project.

On Saturday (April 10), the Disney alum appeared in new photos showing her covered in fake blood and taken away in handcuffs by police on the set of the upcoming Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building.

Gomez, whose cream white sweater in the pictures is smudged with a deep red bloodstains, wears a look of total misery and distress as cops remove her from an apartment building at night in New York City.

For such a dramatic and anxiety-inducing moment, Gomez looks to be playing her character really well by the images alone. Other photos, as you’ll see down below, seemingly show the 28-year-old breaking character with a smile as she wraps up the gory scene.

Only Murders in the Building is described as comedy series involving three strangers whose mutual obsession with true crime results in the trio getting entangled in a real-life crime themselves. Alongside Gomez, Martin Short, Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan and Steve Martin all star in the 10-episode project premiering sometime in 2021.

This project marks the “Lose You to Love Me” singer’s first regular TV role since starring in Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place from 2007-2012.

See images of Selena Gomez on the set of Only Murders in the Building below:

Warning: These images are graphic and depict bloodstains.