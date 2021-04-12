Southwest Takes Off From Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport Again

Travelers now have a new way to get to and from the largest city in Texas.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines started flying out of Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport on Monday, April 12, for the first time in 16 years.

The flights will be 15 nonstop routes to five destinations. The destinations are Dallas-Love Field, Chicago-Midway, Denver, Nashville, and New Orleans. The cheapest flights will be from Houston to Dallas with tickets starting at $29.

Flights to Las Vegas, Orlando, and Phoenix will also depart from Bush but less frequently, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Southwest will continue to service William P. Hobby Airport, which is smaller and closer to downtown Houston than Bush.

“Houston Airports supports and applauds this decision by Southwest Airlines to grow air service offerings in Houston during a time when air carriers are doing what they can to recover from the effects of the pandemic and once again reach a point of profitability," Houston Airports Director of Aviation Mario Diaz told KHOU.

The new Houston routes are starting as Southwest and the rest of the airline industry begins to bounce back after a pandemic-related slow down. Southwest is recalling 200 pilots and more than 2,700 flight attendants in anticipation of the summer travel season, the Houston Business Journal reported.

Photo: Getty Images