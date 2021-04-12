Tennessee Titan Legend Tapped To Head TSU Football
By Sarah Tate
April 12, 2021
A former NFL star has been tapped to replace Ron Reed as head coach for Tennessee State University. After more than 10 years with the Tigers, Reed's departure was announced Monday (April 12). Though not officially announced, sources tell ESPN that former Tennessee Titan legend Eddie George will replace the longtime coach.
"After thoroughly evaluating the state of the TSU Football program, we've decided that it was time to make a change in leadership," Director of Athletics Dr. Mikki Allen said Monday. "We would like to thank Rod for his service, dedication and commitment to his alma mater over the past 11 years. Rod is and will always be a TSU Tiger."
George started his NFL career with the Houston Oilers, which later became the Tennessee Titans, where he was a star running back for the team from 1996-2004. He was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.
Former Tennessee Titans RB Eddie George will be new coach at Tennessee State, sources told @Stadium. TSU, currently coached by Rod Reed, plays Southeast Missouri today in final game of spring. George, who has no coaching experience, is 1st major hire by AD Mikki Allen— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) April 11, 2021
While he doesn't have a long coaching history since his time in the NFL, ESPN reports, he has stayed connected to Nashville and has gone on to mentor other Titans players, such as fan favorite Derrick Henry. It is believe that naming George as the new coach will add a boost to a team that has had a winning record only once in the last four seasons, according to WSMV.
George's hiring, first reported by Stadium, is reminiscent of when NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders was named head coach for Jackson State last year. Sanders reacted to the news, welcoming George into the coaching club.
"Congratulations to my dear friend & New soon to be head coach of Tennessee State," Sanders tweeted Sunday night. "My brother I'm truly proud of u & I can't wait until it's announced officially."
Congratulations to my dear friend & New soon to be head coach of Tennesseee State @EddieGeorge2727 My brother I’m truly proud of u & I can’t wait until it’s announced officially. Let’s change the game & level this playing field that’s filled with inconsistencies. @GoJSUTigersFB— COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) April 12, 2021
TSU is expected to formally announce George as the university's new football coach on Tuesday.
Photo: Getty Images