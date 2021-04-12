Tennessee Titan Legend Tapped To Head TSU Football

A former NFL star has been tapped to replace Ron Reed as head coach for Tennessee State University. After more than 10 years with the Tigers, Reed's departure was announced Monday (April 12). Though not officially announced, sources tell ESPN that former Tennessee Titan legend Eddie George will replace the longtime coach.

"After thoroughly evaluating the state of the TSU Football program, we've decided that it was time to make a change in leadership," Director of Athletics Dr. Mikki Allen said Monday. "We would like to thank Rod for his service, dedication and commitment to his alma mater over the past 11 years. Rod is and will always be a TSU Tiger."

George started his NFL career with the Houston Oilers, which later became the Tennessee Titans, where he was a star running back for the team from 1996-2004. He was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.