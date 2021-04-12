Texas Senate Approves Bill Requiring National Anthem At Pro Sports Games

Texas professional sports teams may soon be required to play the national anthem before games.

The Texas Senate passed the Star-Spangled Banner Protection Act on Thursday, April 8.

“Sports bring us together at a time when too many things divide us," Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said in a statement after the bill passed.

"Texans are tired of sports teams that pander, insulting our national anthem and the men and women who died fighting for our flag. The passage of SB 4 will ensure Texans can count on hearing the Star Spangled Banner at major sports events throughout the state that are played in venues that taxpayers support. We must always remember that America is the land of the free and the home of the brave.”

An Austin-area state senator proposed the bill after Dallas Maverick's owner Mark Cuban stopped playing the anthem before games at the American Airlines Center in February.

Hours after the news about the Mavericks broke the NBA released a statement saying "all teams will play the national anthem in keeping with longstanding league policy.”

The Texas bill will only apply to professional teams that play at stadiums and arenas that are taxpayer supported. Most Texas teams do.

The bill will now head to the Texas House for approval.

Photo: Getty Images