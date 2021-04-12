Feedback

Texas Senate Approves Bill Requiring National Anthem At Pro Sports Games

By Anna Gallegos

April 12, 2021

Texas professional sports teams may soon be required to play the national anthem before games.

The Texas Senate passed the Star-Spangled Banner Protection Act on Thursday, April 8.

“Sports bring us together at a time when too many things divide us," Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said in a statement after the bill passed.

"Texans are tired of sports teams that pander, insulting our national anthem and the men and women who died fighting for our flag. The passage of SB 4 will ensure Texans can count on hearing the Star Spangled Banner at major sports events throughout the state that are played in venues that taxpayers support. We must always remember that America is the land of the free and the home of the brave.”

An Austin-area state senator proposed the bill after Dallas Maverick's owner Mark Cuban stopped playing the anthem before games at the American Airlines Center in February.

Hours after the news about the Mavericks broke the NBA released a statement saying "all teams will play the national anthem in keeping with longstanding league policy.”

The Texas bill will only apply to professional teams that play at stadiums and arenas that are taxpayer supported. Most Texas teams do.

The bill will now head to the Texas House for approval.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Texas Senate Approves Bill Requiring National Anthem At Pro Sports Games

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.