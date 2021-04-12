'The Sopranos' Star Joseph Siravo Dead At 64

Joseph Siravo, who portrayed "Tony Soprano's" dad, "Johnny Boy Soprano," in flashback scenes on The Sopranos, has died at age 64. The cause of death was cancer. Siravo's passing was announced on Instagram in a tribute by fellow actor Gerry Pastore, who wrote, "RIP my dear friend, who fought an incredible fight. I will miss you. See you on the other side."



Pastore later said of Siravo, "He was a true gent to boot and as you well know hard to find that mutual bond and sincerity. Acting has always been a passion and finding true friends that lift you up and support was often difficult. Myself, Joe, Michael Rispoli and James Gandolfini always supported each other even when up for the same roles, it's how we rolled."