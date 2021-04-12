This Is When Kentucky's Governor Will Remove Some COVID-19 Restrictions

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has given a tentative timeline for the possible ease of some COVID-19 restrictions, reported WLKY.

Governor Beshear was at the grand opening of Kentucky's "new and biggest vaccination site at Cardinal stadium" in Louisville. The new site can vaccinate up to 4,000 people every single day.

Beshear said that when the state reaches at least 2.5 million residents vaccinated, he will lift some of the state's COVID-19 restrictions.

Some of the restriction eases will include restrictions on capacity, distance, and curfews for various venues and public places.

Beshear said, "We should all be motivated right now."

So far, about 1.55 million residents in the state have been vaccinated.

Beshear said that he believes the state could reach the 2.5 million vaccine goal in as little as three and a half weeks, but says the reality is that it'll probably take anywhere from four to six weeks.

Though some of the restrictions could be eased with the goal being met, Beshear said that he will keep the mask mandate in place, especially as the state is still dealing with a COVID-19 variant.

The Governor wrote on Twitter:

"#COVID19 variants are threatening our country and our commonwealth with another surge. Research shows we can protect against loss of life by continuing to wear masks. It's simple and we've proven we can do it."