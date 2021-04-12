Thomas added of the idea behind his Country Again project, "I think for the last five or six years, I've been running at such a fast pace, kind of just saying yes to everything and everybody, and not really ever having a lot of time to just kind of slow down for myself and for my wife and for my kids. And, I would say somewhere around mid 2019, it just kinda hit me in the face of like, man, when you're kind of forced to not be able to work and not be able to tour, you actually have to sit with yourself and be okay with who you are, cause that's who you get to be with — you and your wife and your kids. And, I think this transformation that was started happening in me in 2019 really came to fruition in 2020. And that kind of new discovery of self, just new discovery of learning how to sit, learning how to be content, learning how to not grind so hard all the time, it turned into this whole thought of this 'Country Again' concept, and it was a really neat self-reflecting time for me that it made its way into song, and then made its way onto this album."

Over the last year, Rhett and his wife Lauren have created many memories going on adventures together. He tells us that the family visited places like Glacier National Park, Yellowstone National Park, the Salt Flats in Utah, in addition to plenty of fishing and hiking trips. He is hoping that his kids will continue to have a sense of adventure when it comes to being outdoors. He explained:

'There [are] multiple 'country things' I want to share with my kids, and we actually got to accomplish some of that in 2020. We took our first family road trip just across the country, got to see the Salt Flats in Utah, got to go to Glacier National Park and Yellowstone National Park. And for me, I want my kids to really enjoy being outside with their mom and dad. I want them to enjoy hiking with us and camping with us and fishing with us. And, I want them to watch their mom and dad, the actively outdoor people and just full of life, and really just having that heart of adventure. I want our kids to really learn that from me and Lauren, and that's something that we have put a lot of weight into."