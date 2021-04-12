Timberwolves Honor Karl-Anthony Towns' Mom With Empty Seat At Target Center

The Minnesota Timberwolves left a seat empty for Karl-Anthony Towns' mom during Sunday's home game against the Chicago Bulls.

The heartfelt gesture was done to remember Jackie Towns nearly a year after she died from complications from COVID-19 on April 13, 2020. She was 58.

A custom Timberwolves jersey with "Jackie" 32 and a bouquet of flowers were placed on a seat at the Target Center while Towns' father, Karl Sr., sat on the sidelines during the game while wearing a Kentucky jacket.