Timberwolves Honor Karl-Anthony Towns' Mom With Empty Seat At Target Center
By Anna Gallegos
April 12, 2021
The Minnesota Timberwolves left a seat empty for Karl-Anthony Towns' mom during Sunday's home game against the Chicago Bulls.
The heartfelt gesture was done to remember Jackie Towns nearly a year after she died from complications from COVID-19 on April 13, 2020. She was 58.
A custom Timberwolves jersey with "Jackie" 32 and a bouquet of flowers were placed on a seat at the Target Center while Towns' father, Karl Sr., sat on the sidelines during the game while wearing a Kentucky jacket.
Miss you everyday ❤️ https://t.co/Mos0OSd5od— Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) April 12, 2021
Towns and his mom were incredibly close. In a 2018 interview, he called himself a "momma's boy."
Jackie Towns was a nurse originally from the Dominican Republic. She stood by her son through his time at Kentucky and the start of his pro-career with Minnesota.
“There’s nothing like her passion, her emotion. She was a classic team mom that you never see in professional sports," Wolves President Gersson Rosas said about Jackie Towns shortly after her death.
COVID-19 absolutely devastated Towns' family. Asides from losing his mother, the pro player said in December that he had an uncle and five other family members die from the respiratory virus. Towns and his father also tested positive for the coronavirus but fully recovered.
For Jackie ❤️@KarlTowns | @Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/dcPzvywMCC— Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) April 12, 2021
Photo: Getty Images