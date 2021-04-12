Tony Hawk's Foundation Donates $10,000 To Skate Park Honoring Of Mass. Teen

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk's foundation made a generous donation to a soon-to-be completed Massachusetts skate park honoring a 19-year-old killed in a hit and run by a car in 2015.

Hawk's "Skatepark Project" announced its donation of a $10,000 grant to the Frankie Fortuna Memorial Skatepark in Leominster on Friday (April 9), CBS Boston reports.

Steven Snay, co-chair of the Frankie Fortuna Memorial Skatepark, said the donation was the largest grant the foundation gives out each year.

“We specifically wrote to it as like a Hail Mary,” said Snay. “‘No way Tony Hawk and his organization — they fund these big projects.'”

Hawk was part of the foundation's deciding committee and the group ultimately chose the Leominster park after hearing about Frankie's story, Snay told CBS Boston.

Frankie grew up skateboarding in a small skatepark in Leominster and his family began an effort to revitalize the park following his death. The idea received major support within the community, which included the mayor and 100 residents gathering just for the public forum, according to Snay.

The park received a $248,000 grant from the state of Massachusetts and an additional $119,000 from the city of Leominster.

Park officials are also working with Spohn Ranch to create a wheelchair-friendly design, which is expected to be completed on May 1, CBS Boston reports.

The park is expected to be awarded with the "Skatepark Project" grant by July 1, which could help it be completed as early as September or October 2021.

