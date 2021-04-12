Vegas Actress Awarded $29.5M For Negligent Treatment Of Allergic Reaction

Chantel Giacalone, an aspiring Las Vegas actress, went into anaphylactic shock at a Las Vegas convention in 2013 after biting into a peanut butter pretzel.

Now, the ambulance company that cared for her is paying out a hefty settlement after negligently treating her, reported the Daily Mail.

A civil lawsuit argued that neither of the medics with MedicWest Ambulance had IV epinephrine, which is used to treat allergic reactions and is required by the Southern Nevada Health District.

The medics administered intramuscular epinephrine, but IVs are required when patients go into full anaphylaxis.

According to Giacalone's lawyer, Christian Morris, she lost oxygen to her brain for several minutes as a result, causing her to become severely brain damaged.

Giacalone now lives in her parents' dining room and requires 24-hour care. She can only communicate with her eyes, and requires a feeding tube.