WATCH: Lightning Bolt Disintegrates Tree At Wisconsin High School

Mother Nature delivered a shocking sight at a high school in Wisconsin last week.

Video footage captured a pine tree on the high school campus entirely disintegrating after it was struck by lightening. It happened at Wautoma High School.

The U.S. National Weather Service's Green Bay office shared the video on Facebook. The footage was submitted to WLUK-TV Fox 11, and shows the pine tree catch fire and collapse.

Here’s what the National Weather Service said about it:

“You just never know when lightning will strike. Here is a video from Wautoma High School this morning of lightning destroying a Pine tree. So the NWS slogan ‘When Thunder Roars Go Indoors’ please heed that advice next time you hear thunder. Thanks to WLUK-TV FOX 11 for this video.”

Some of the students were just about to take the ACT Aspire test at Wautoma High School when lightening struck the tree, according to WLUK-TV Fox 11. Principal Jennifer Johnson told the station that the lightning strike happened around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday (April 8). She added to WLUK-TV Fox 11 that no one was hurt and there was no damage to the school following the incident.

Watch the lightning strike here: