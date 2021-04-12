Willie Nelson To Present Inaugural Virtual Cannabis Convention

Willie Nelson is ready to take marijuana education one step further with the inaugural Luck Summit: Planting the Seed event.

In collaboration with his Luck Presents brand, the longtime marijuana advocate has announced the launch of the summit, which is set to take a deep dive into the plant to "destigmatize, educate, and promote cannabis culture in an informative and entertaining way," as per the event website. The three-day virtual event will be hosted by Nathaniel Rateliff and include presentations by keynote speakers, cooking demonstrations, performances, activities and general programming focused on wellness, science, social justice, sustainability and more.

The Luck Summit: Planting the Seed is part of Luck's "High Holidays," a nine-day celebration that kicks off on April 20 and ends on April 29, Nelson's birthday. The summit will begin April 26, days after the annual marijuana holiday. Fans can buy entry into the event via a donation of $10-$500 to the HeadCount's Cannabis Voter Project, an organization that hones in on cannabis policy.

Additionally, Team Luck is collecting signatures to petition President Joe Biden and Congress to make April 20 a national holiday in honor of Nelson's contribution to the cannabis industry. "I think people need to be educated to the fact that marijuana is not a drug," Nelson said in a statement. "Marijuana is an herb and a flower. God put it here. If he put it here and he wants it to grow, what gives the government the right to say that God is wrong?"