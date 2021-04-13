Celebrities are speaking out after the death of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by a Minnesota police officer during a traffic stop on Sunday (April 11).

Wright was killed in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota — 10 miles south of Minneapolis where the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who faces murder charges in the death of George Floyd, is ongoing.

In a statement released Monday evening (April 12), the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified Kim Potter as the officer who shot Wright. He was reportedly pulled over for expired tags when officers discovered a warrant. When they attempted to arrest Wright, Potter, a 26-year veteran of the department, shot him, claiming she meant to use her taser.