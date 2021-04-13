'Bridgerton' Renewed For Seasons 3 & 4 At Netflix

Lady Whistledown has an exciting announcement—Bridgerton has been picked up for a third and fourth season at Netflix.

The exciting news was shared on the official Bridgerton Twitter account on Tuesday (April 13). The announcement, of course, came in the form of a letter from Lady Whistledown, just like how all the characters find out about juicy gossip on the show itself.

"It seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four," the message from Lady Whistledown reads. "This author shall have to purchase more ink."