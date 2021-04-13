'Bridgerton' Renewed For Seasons 3 & 4 At Netflix
By Emily Lee
April 13, 2021
Lady Whistledown has an exciting announcement—Bridgerton has been picked up for a third and fourth season at Netflix.
The exciting news was shared on the official Bridgerton Twitter account on Tuesday (April 13). The announcement, of course, came in the form of a letter from Lady Whistledown, just like how all the characters find out about juicy gossip on the show itself.
"It seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four," the message from Lady Whistledown reads. "This author shall have to purchase more ink."
Dearest readers, this author brings a most exciting announcement... pic.twitter.com/sV0QiYcn8z— Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 13, 2021
Fans of the period drama will be thrilled by this news, as the show's second season is still in production. Series creator Shonda Rhimes celebrated the renewal, as well, with a statement about the extended pickup order. "From the first time I read Julia Quinn's delicious Bridgerton series, I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience. But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the many significant contributions of the entire Shondaland team," the TV mogul said.
"This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix," she continued. "Betsy and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue bringing the world of Bridgerton to a worldwide audience."
The highly anticipated second season of Bridgerton will follow Lord Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, as he attempts to find a wife and settle down in his role as the Bridgerton family patriarch.
Photo: Netflix