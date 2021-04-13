Dozens Arrested During Night Of Unrest Following Daunte Wright Shooting

Protesters gathered in cities across the country following the shooting death of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. Some of the protests turned violent after dark as police clashed with rioters in the streets.

Authorities arrested about 40 people in Minnesota after their protest was declared unlawful for violating a 7 p.m. curfew. Hundreds of people amassed outside of the Brooklyn Center Police Department and demanded justice for Wright, who was killed after officer Kimberly A. Potter fired her service weapon, thinking it was a Taser.

People in the crowd chanted "Daunte Wright" and "Hands up! Don't shoot!" as others pelted police officers with various projectiles. The officers used tear gas and flash bangs as they tried to get the crowd to disperse.

Several stores, including a Dollar Tree, located in a strip mall near the police station were vandalized and looted during the night of unrest. Officials said most of the arrests were for violating curfew and rioting.

Protests sprung up in other cities including, Portland, Seattle, New York City, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.

Dozens of people forced a partial closure of the Manhattan Bridge in New York City, but only one person was arrested. In Portland, Oregon, which has seen ongoing protests since the death of George Floyd, about 200 people tried to storm a government building and were met by riot police.

At one point, officers were filmed bull-rushing the protesters and reportedly using "bear mace" to get them to disperse.

"People [threw] glass bottles, frozen water bottles, rocks, ball bearings, and other objects, and shot fireworks parallel to the ground in the direction of police and the building," the Portland Police Department said.

In a separate protest in the city, a group of rioters cut through a chain-link fence at a police building and vandalized several police vehicles before fleeing. Officials said that no arrests were made.

Photo: Getty Images