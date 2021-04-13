Fleeing Suspects Slam Into Seattle Police Car, Nearly Runs Over Officer

Two people running from a fight in their car ended up ramming a parked police car in Seattle, according to KIRO 7.

The incident happened last Friday (April 9). While officers were sitting in their patrol car and looking into a shoplifting incident, a car accelerated and hit the police vehicle, officials said. The officers got out the "badly damaged" vehicle and tried ordering the suspects to stop, but they took off on University Way.

Police said the suspects drove to a construction zone, where a retired police officer reportedly tried to stop them. He had to dive out of the way of the vehicle to avoid getting run over, according to authorities. Multiple officers responded to the situation and found a female driver and male passenger on Roosevelt Way, reporters wrote. They were both taken into custody.

The female driver was booked on multiple counts of vehicular assault, with requests of additional charges of DUI and hit and run, police said. Officials said the male passenger was the driver during the initial incident and determined to be intoxicated; no word on charges for him.

Reporters added that both officers were uninjured in the incident.

Photo: Getty Images