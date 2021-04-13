Feedback

Here Are The COVID-19 Restrictions Coming Back To Pierce County This Week

By Zuri Anderson

April 13, 2021

Pierce County, along with two other Washington counties, will move back to Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan this week, according to KING 5. This means that previous COVID-19 restrictions will be reintroduced to Pierce, Cowlitz and Whitman counties after failing to keep coronavirus case rates and hospitalizations down recently, state officials said.

Here are some of the restrictions that will return to these counties on Friday, April 16:

  • Businesses and indoor spaces, including restaurants, retail stores and gyms, will operate at a maximum of 25% capacity
  • Outdoor social gatherings are limited to 15 people outside your household, limit two households
  • Indoor social gatherings limited to five people from outside your household
  • Outdoor entertainment spots, such as zoos and stadiums, can have a maximum of 200 people

Officials also encourage curbside pick-up and remote work during this phase. For more information on these restrictions, click here.

Gov. Jay Inslee said counties must fail to meet two metrics to move back one phase: case rate over two weeks and hospitalization rate over one week. The next evaluation is planned for May 3.

Health officials in King and Snohomish counties are also warning that they're at risk of falling back into Phase 2 if coronavirus conditions continue to increase.

“For now, we’ve leveled off near the Phase 2 cutoffs - where we go next is up to us,” Dr. Jeffrey Duchin, health officer for Public Health – Seattle and King County, tweeted.

Rising cases in Snohomish County are being driven by gatherings such as baby showers, camping trips and get-togethers in peoples' homes, according to officials.

“If we have to retreat the economy again, that's just hard on everyone, so please, we all need to do our best to try to bend this curve back down,” Dr. Chris Spitters, health officer for the Snohomish Health District, told KING 5 last week.

Photo: Getty Images

