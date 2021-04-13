Here Are The COVID-19 Restrictions Coming Back To Pierce County This Week

Pierce County, along with two other Washington counties, will move back to Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan this week, according to KING 5. This means that previous COVID-19 restrictions will be reintroduced to Pierce, Cowlitz and Whitman counties after failing to keep coronavirus case rates and hospitalizations down recently, state officials said.

Here are some of the restrictions that will return to these counties on Friday, April 16:

Businesses and indoor spaces, including restaurants, retail stores and gyms, will operate at a maximum of 25% capacity

Outdoor social gatherings are limited to 15 people outside your household, limit two households

Indoor social gatherings limited to five people from outside your household

Outdoor entertainment spots, such as zoos and stadiums, can have a maximum of 200 people

Officials also encourage curbside pick-up and remote work during this phase. For more information on these restrictions, click here.