In the wake of Prince Philip's passing, Prince William and Kate Middleton are doing their best to best there for their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Losing a loved one is never easy, especially when you're experiencing a death in the family for the first time like the Cambridge kids.

“William told George, Charlotte and Louis that Prince Philip has ‘gone to heaven’ and ‘is an angel now,'” an insider told Us Weekly. Since George, Charlotte and Louis are all still so young, William and Kate reportedly "wanted to let them down gently" when sharing the sad news about their great-grandfather.

“Naturally, the children are very upset, particularly George and Charlotte,” the insider continued. Louis, who is just about to celebrate his third birthday, "had only met Prince Philip a couple of times."