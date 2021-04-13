Justin Bieber is gracing the cover GQ this month. In the accompanying profile, the 27-year-old pop star pop star opened up about the challenges he and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, faced during their first year marriage. The duo originally tied the knot back in September 2018 at an intimate New York City courthouse ceremony. They later went on to have larger second wedding ceremony a year later in South Carolina.

Despite always feeling "compelled" to get married and feeling "like that was my calling," Bieber struggled in his first year as a married man. "The first year of marriage was really tough because there was a lot going back to the trauma. There was just a lack of trust," he explained "There was all these things that you don't want to admit to the person that you're with, because it's scary. You don't want to scare them off by saying, 'I'm scared.'"

Bieber and Baldwin overcame those challenges, though, and now the 'Peaches' singer says he and his wife are "just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we're building these memories." His relationship with Baldwin has added a sense of stability to Bieber's life. "It's beautiful that we have that to look forward to. Before, I didn't have that to look forward to in my life," he shared. "My home life was unstable. I didn't have a significant other. I didn't have someone to love. I didn't have someone to pour into."