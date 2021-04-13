Kacey Musgraves Sparks Dating Rumors With New Instagram Post

Kacey Musgraves is seemingly enjoying life after divorce and the hitmaker might have a new beau.

On Monday (April 12), the country superstar, 32, took to Instagram Story to share a selfie, alongside a Nashville-based doctor by the name of Gerard Onuhoa. In the post, which she tagged him in, Musgraves appeared cozy next to Onuhoa, who rocked a casual hat and jacket. The pair had previously shared an evening selfie together earlier in the month. Additionally, Page Six had obtained photos of the two hugging as they waited for an Uber in Los Angeles. They eventually took a bike ride down the Venice boardwalk with none other than Kourtney Kardashian and Atiana De La Hoya over the weekend.

Onuhoa isn't from Hollywood, but the Nashville HCA Healthcare professional understands his approach for relationships. "Date In Private. Love In Private. Be Happy In Private," he wrote on Twitter in February.

Word of Musgraves' potential new romance comes nine months since she and Ruston Kelly filed for divorce in July 2020. The pair were married for almost three years together. The divorce was finalized in September. As for the reason for their fallout, Musgraves previously said that it "just simply didn't work out."