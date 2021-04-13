Lady Gaga 'Inspired' By Fans Campaigning For 'Artpop' 'Act Two'

Little Monsters want a sequel to Lady Gaga's not-so-well-received ARTPOP and it seems as if the superstar might just give in.

Released as the follow-up to her blockbuster LP, Born This Way, the 2013 album didn't meet expectations at the time, but fans want the chart-topper to drop a B-sides set and Gaga has heard them loud and clear. On Monday (April 12), the star took to Twitter to acknowledge the fan campaign, writing, "The petition to #buyARTPOPoniTunes for a volume II has inspired such a tremendous warmth in my heart. Making this album was like heart surgery, I was desperate, in pain, and poured my heart into electronic music that slammed harder than any drug I could find."

In a follow-up message Gaga admitted that she "fell apart after [she] released this album." "Thank you for celebrating something that once felt like destruction. We always believed it was ahead of its time. Years later turns out, sometimes, artists know. And so do little monsters. Paws up," she continued.

Over at Change.org, a petition has been signed by over 40,000 fans, demanding that the star release, ARTPOP: Act II, eight years later. Prior to the album's release, Gaga had revealed via a Twitter Q&A that an Act Two did indeed exist as there were "lots of songs" recorded during the album sessions. Later in 2014, she admitted the collection was complete.