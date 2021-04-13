Macklemore, Wife Tricia Davis Expecting Third Child Together

Macklemore's family is expanding yet again.

On Sunday (April 11), the rapper’s wife, Tricia Davis, made the big announcement via her Instagram Story by sharing a selfie with her baby bump on full display in a floral top. "Summer baby," she captioned the shot. The impending addition to the family will join the pair and their daughters, Colette Koala, 3, and Sloane Ava Simone, 5. Followers might notice that Davis shared a family shot in March, but kept her middle section hidden behind their children.

Macklemore's family life has previously been spotlighted on social media. Last May, the rapper paid tribute to his wife of six years, deeming her "the best mother." "All these years, I always knew that you'd be the best mother. I had no idea that you would absolutely exceed all expectations once that time came 5 years ago," he wrote in a heartfelt post. "I love who you are. I love your boundless creativity and limitless imagination with our children. I admire your selflessness and ability to constantly show up for others. You have passed down humor, compassion, grit, empathy and the spirit of wonder."

"To say our kids adore you would be a massive understatement," he continued in the post. "You are their world, as you are mine. We're all so fortunate to have you in our lives. To learn from you. To soak up your heart. To become better ourselves just by knowing you. Happy Mothers Day @baba_g. I love raising these girls with you."

Prior to that, Macklemore spoke about what it meant to see his children be influenced by the arts. "My house sometimes feels like a ballet studio or like a repeat of the movie Frozen in my living room," he told PEOPLE in March 2019. "Sloane puts on the song and dances around and takes all the pillows off of the couch and starts jumping and doing leaps and somersaults."