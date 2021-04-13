Man Accused Of Attacking Car With Hatchet While Person Was Inside

A 40-year-old man is facing charges after Portland police say he allegedly damaged a car with a hatchet while someone was inside, KATU reported.

Last Thursday (April 8) around 3:20 p.m., police were called to Northwest 20th Avenue and Northrop Street. Authorities said Christopher James ran at the driver's side of a car, wielding a hatchet. James allegedly raised the hatchet as he got close to the vehicle, as it trying to hit the caller inside the vehicle, according to officers.

As the driver started driving off, that's when James reportedly struck the car with the weapon and caused damage, police said. The suspect was arrested without incident and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center, they added.

James faces charges of attempted assault in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, and menacing.

Reporters also noted that the 40-year-old was arrested in March 2020 and accused of robbing a Voodoo Doughnut with a hatchet.

There have been other crimes committed with uncommon weapons, such as a robbery with a crowbar or attacks with a sword.

Photo: Multnomah County Sheriff's Office