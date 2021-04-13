NC State Student Wakes Up To Stranger Inside Her Dorm

If you've ever been woken up from a dead sleep in the middle of the night — maybe by an odd noise or a bad dream — you may have thought someone else was in the room. Typically this isn't the case, but what one woman in North Carolina saw when she was awoken was real: a stranger standing inside her room.

According to WRAL, a female North Carolina State University student was asleep in her Metcalf Hall dorm room when she woke up to see an unknown person in the entryway of her room. Her room was reportedly unlocked at the time of the incident, shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday (April 13). She screamed when she saw the stranger, who then fled the scene.

University police responded to the incident. No injuries were reported and no items were stolen, the news outlet reports. Additionally, no description of the suspect has been released. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call 911 NC State police at (919) 515-3000.

Authorities also remind everyone to lock their doors and windows as a precaution. Earlier this month, 20-year-old Christina Matos was found dead inside her Raleigh apartment near NC State. Her roommate, 20-year-old Erick Gael Hernandez-Mendez, was arrested and charged with murder.

Photo: Getty Images