Feedback

NC State Student Wakes Up To Stranger Inside Her Dorm

By Sarah Tate

April 13, 2021

If you've ever been woken up from a dead sleep in the middle of the night — maybe by an odd noise or a bad dream — you may have thought someone else was in the room. Typically this isn't the case, but what one woman in North Carolina saw when she was awoken was real: a stranger standing inside her room.

According to WRAL, a female North Carolina State University student was asleep in her Metcalf Hall dorm room when she woke up to see an unknown person in the entryway of her room. Her room was reportedly unlocked at the time of the incident, shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday (April 13). She screamed when she saw the stranger, who then fled the scene.

University police responded to the incident. No injuries were reported and no items were stolen, the news outlet reports. Additionally, no description of the suspect has been released. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call 911 NC State police at (919) 515-3000.

Authorities also remind everyone to lock their doors and windows as a precaution. Earlier this month, 20-year-old Christina Matos was found dead inside her Raleigh apartment near NC State. Her roommate, 20-year-old Erick Gael Hernandez-Mendez, was arrested and charged with murder.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About NC State Student Wakes Up To Stranger Inside Her Dorm

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.