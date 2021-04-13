New England College Fines Students For Failing To Wear Masks

A New England college is fining students $50 for failing to comply with its mask mandate.

St. Joseph's College, a private college in Standish, Maine, told WMTW it is making no apologies for its strict enforcement on mask policies.

"We are using all of the tools at our disposal to try to keep COVID off campus," said Saint Joseph’s College Associate Vice President and Chief Brand and Marketing Officer Oliver Griswold.

Patrick Meyers, a junior student at the college, said he was among the students fined for mask violations.

"He kind of saw me walking without a mask on. I had it below my nose and rolled right around to me said, ‘Hate to do this to you, but I have to give you a $50 fine for not wearing your mask,'” Meyers told WMTW.

The college confirmed police issued 21 tickets in two weeks after students recently returned to in-person learning following a shutdown during the spring and fall 2020 semesters. St. Joseph's also implemented a study-in-place for students to remain in their dorm rooms during the final two weeks of the previous semester.

School officials told WMTW their priority is keeping students safe amid the ongoing pandemic.

"Especially for seniors they really are looking forward to an in-person graduation and we are looking forward to offering it,” Griswold said.

Photo: Getty Images