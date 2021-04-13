New York Parent Sues For The Right To Marry Their Adult Biological Child

An unidentified parent in New York has filed a lawsuit against the state seeking to overturn an incest law so they can marry their adult biological child.

The pair wished to remain anonymous because they understand that incest is "an action that a large segment of society views as morally, socially and biologically repugnant." They did not file for a marriage license before filing the lawsuit.

The parent and child argued that the right to marry their child is a matter of "individual autonomy."

"Through the enduring bond of marriage, two persons, whatever relationship they might otherwise have with one another, can find a greater level of expression, intimacy, and spirituality," the lawsuit states, according to the New York Post.

The lawsuit points out that the parent and child are unable to procreate.

"Parent-and-adult-child couples for whom procreation is either virtually or literally impossible can aspire to the transcendent purposes of marriage and seek fulfillment in its highest meaning," the filing says.

In New York, incest is a third-degree felony, and the state deems all incestuous marriages to be void. Incest is punishable by up to four years in prison, while both parties of an incestuous marriage can face a fine of up to $100 and up to six months behind bars. The law also punishes anybody who knowingly officiates a wedding between two related individuals.

