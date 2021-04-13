North Carolina Man Accidentally Shoots Himself Inside Grocery Store

When you go to a grocery store, you expect to shop for food and maybe a pick up a few impulse buys while checking out. What you don't usually anticipate, however, is hearing gunshots inside the store. According to local news station WBTV, that's exactly what happened at one North Carolina grocery store last week.

A man accidentally shot himself while at a Salisbury grocery store on Friday night (April 9), sending other shoppers fleeing from the store, the news station reports. The incident reportedly happened inside the Food Lion on Faith Road.

Police said the 46-year-old unnamed man was in the bread aisle of the store when the handgun that was tucked in the waistband of his pants somehow fired a shot. It is unclear what caused the firearm to go off, but it seemingly struck the man. Witnesses remember seeing the man react after the incident.

"I turn around to see him grab his crotch and run to the front of the store," one witness recalled. "Scared the crap out of me and some other shoppers. People heading to the exit as fast as possible."

According to WBTV, the man reported the accidental shooting to a worker at the Food Lion. No additional information, including any injuries the man may have suffered, have been released.

