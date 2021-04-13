Olivia Rodrigo Announces Debut Album 'Sour' & Reveals Tracklist

Olivia Rodrigo's debut album is coming, and it will be here very, very soon! The budding singer/songwriter announced all of the details of her very first full-length release, and fans will be able to get their hands on it next month on May 21st.

Taking to social media, Olivia shared the album's title, Sour, album cover art, and the tracklist, which shows the record features 11 songs including her hit "driver's license" and recently-released "deja vu."

The Sour cover art shows Olivia standing arms-crossed in front of a purple background with colorful stickers all over her face, and "sour" written out in stickers across her tongue. She excitedly shared, "my debut album SOUR out may 21st ahhhhhhhh."

Check out the Sour tracklist below:

1. "brutal"

2. "traitor"

3. "drivers license"

4. "1 step forward. 3 steps back"

5. "deja vu"

6. "good 4 u"

7. "enough for you"

8. "happier"

9. "jealousy. jealousy"

10. "favorite crime"

11. "hope ur ok"