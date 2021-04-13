Prince Harry arrived in the U.K. on Sunday (April 11) following the death of his grandfather, Prince Philip. This marks the first time the Duke of Sussex of has been in his home country since he stepped down from his official role within the Royal Family.

Though Prince Harry was able to make the long journey from California to London amid the ongoing pandemic, Meghan Markle was advised to stay home by her doctors. The Duchess of Sussex is currently expecting the couple's second child, a daughter, due early this summer.

Harry's only been in London for a few days, but he's "already really missing Meghan and Archie and has been FaceTiming them every day to check in,” a source told Us Weekly. “He actually speaks to Meghan a few times a day because he worries [about] leaving her when she’s so far along in her pregnancy.”

Harry's worry for Meghan comes after the couple shared the heartbreaking news that the Duchess suffered a miscarriage last summer. Meghan opened up about the difficult experience in an essay published in the New York Times last November.

The Duke of Sussex will remain in England for a week before heading home. He will attend Prince Philip's funeral, which can only accommodate thirty mourners due to the pandemic, this upcoming Saturday (April 17).

Photo: Getty