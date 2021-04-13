Selena Gomez Set To Host Global Citizen's 'Vax Live' Special
By Taylor Fields
April 13, 2021
Global Citizen is aiming to help medical workers across the globe, especially in the poorest countries, to receive the COVID-19 vaccines via their newly-announced concert "VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World."
The music event, airing on May 8, is hosted by Selena Gomez, and will feature performances from Jennifer Lopez, H.E.R., Eddie Vedder, J Balvin and Foo Fighters.
"VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" will be filmed at So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles, and aired across iHeartMedia radio stations and on the iHeartRadio app, as well as on YouTube and major networks including ABC, CBS and FOX on Saturday, May 8th at 8 p.m. ET.
Ahead of her hosting duties, Gomez shared in a statement on social media, "I’m so excited to announce that I'm hosting #VaxLive: The Concert to Reunite the World! I’ll be joining @glblctznin calling for equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution for all."
In a statement to Variety, Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evan said of the "VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" lineup, while hinting at some surprises that may take place throughout the concert:
"It is a very diverse cast. Almost all of the artists to say that they want to collaborate in one way, shape or form with other artists, so we are going to have a ton of additional announcements over the next few weeks to share with you as all of those collaborations lock in. We also have a couple of other big host announcements coming up that are equally exciting over the next few weeks. … Most artists will, for the sake of the broadcast, only be able to perform a couple of songs, because t’s a very tight hour and then an hour and a half for the YouTube special. … I can tell you that J.Lo has a huge surprise in store, and I can tell you that H.E.R. is planning something super, super cool, involving hundreds of other people as well, which is really exciting."
Photo: Getty Images