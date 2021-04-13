Selena Gomez Set To Host Global Citizen's 'Vax Live' Special

Global Citizen is aiming to help medical workers across the globe, especially in the poorest countries, to receive the COVID-19 vaccines via their newly-announced concert "VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World."

The music event, airing on May 8, is hosted by Selena Gomez, and will feature performances from Jennifer Lopez, H.E.R., Eddie Vedder, J Balvin and Foo Fighters.

"VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" will be filmed at So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles, and aired across iHeartMedia radio stations and on the iHeartRadio app, as well as on YouTube and major networks including ABC, CBS and FOX on Saturday, May 8th at 8 p.m. ET.

Ahead of her hosting duties, Gomez shared in a statement on social media, "I’m so excited to announce that I'm hosting #VaxLive: The Concert to Reunite the World! I’ll be joining @glblctznin calling for equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution for all."