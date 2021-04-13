St. Louis Girl Guest Stars On Netflix Show With Michelle Obama

A young actress and model from St. Louis has landed a gig alongside a former First Lady of the United States.

Kennedi Butler, 11, has since relocated to Los Angeles, California, with her family and has landed roles on shows and in commercials, the latest being a guest star on the new Netflix series “Waffles + Mochi” with Michelle Obama. According to KSDK, Butler’s previous work includes “Kids Say the Darndest Things,” “True Detective” and “Emily’s Wonder Lab,” among others.

“Curious puppet pals Waffles and Mochi travel the world exploring the wonders of food and culture while learning how to cook with fresh ingredients,” Netflix explains of the series, which also stars Michelle Zamora and Russ Walko.

“Waffles + Mochi” has 10 episodes available, and viewers can see Butler in Episode 4, titled Pickles:

“Waffles dropped the store's last jar of pickles and needs to replace them... fast! But pickling is a process that, like all good things, takes time.”

Butler told KSDK that she could hardly believe she’d get to appear on a show with a former First Lady.

“You can expect a lot of information that you probably never knew or never thought of like, ‘oh wow, you can actually do that,” she added of the show. "There’s a lot of fun and excitement in the episode that I think a lot of people will enjoy.”