'The Catch,' And Julian Edelman's Other Best Plays With The Patriots

Edelman's reception in the game's final two minutes kept the Patriots' eventual game-tying drive alive and forced overtime against the Atlanta Falcons, who blew a 28-3 lead in the fourth quarter.

The pass was tipped by Falcons cornerback Robert Alford and the ball bounced off Alford's leg before Edelman quickly ripped it out of the cornerback's grasp to record a first down.

“I was very confident that I caught that ball,” Edelman said in the video above. “I knew right away.”

New England went on to tie the game at 28, force overtime and defeat the Falcons to win their fifth Super Bowl championship.

The rest of Boston.com's top-5 moments included the following:

Photo: Getty Images