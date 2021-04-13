Wanted Man Jumped Into River To Evade Authorities, Found Clinging To Tree

A wanted man trying to evade Oregon authorities jumped into a river and was later caught clinging to a tree, according to KATU.

The incident began Sunday evening (April 11) when West Linn police officers spotted a driver violating traffic law near the intersection of Willamette Falls Drive and Ostman Road. Officials identified the driver as 42-year-old David Rios.

Rios then reportedly turned down a side street and ditched the running vehicle in a driveway, sparking a search. Officers learned that someone matching Rios' description asked people to "switch clothes" with him and requested rides out of the area, according to reporters.

"Police eventually found Rios near a floating fishing dock on the Willamette River, about a mile from where he left the vehicle. He ended up jumping into the river and swimming away from the dock," KATU wrote. Authorities said the suspect was starting to head back but "became exhausted" and clung to a tree 20 yards from the shore. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue's water rescue team helped Rios, officials added.