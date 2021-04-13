Feedback

West Virginia Is Offering $12,000, Perks To Move Into State

By Jason Hall

April 13, 2021

West Virginia has launched a new program in an effort to attract outdoor enthusiasts.

The Mountain State is offering $12,000 cash and a year's worth of free outdoor recreation as part of a new remote-work program for people moving to the state, WPXI reports.

The Ascend West Virginia program, which is supported by businessman and West Virginia native Brad D. Smith and his wife, Alys, aims to provide adventurers with the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors, living in an uncrowded area and paying lower prices while working remotely.

"With lush landscapes and roaring rivers, life in West Virginia is far from mundane," the program's website states. "Break free of the urban confines of remote work and find a breath of fresh air in the mountains of West Virginia. To welcome you to your new home, we are offering some major incentives. We will pay you $12,000 to find a home among our hills and throw in a year of free outdoor recreation. Our free outdoor gear rentals will make lunch breaks a blast. Remote work from the mountains. It really is that simple!"

Other incentives mentioned on the Ascend West Virginia website include free outdoor recreation, free coworking space and social programming.

Anyone interested in this program can apply on Ascend West Virginia's website here.

Photo: Getty Images

