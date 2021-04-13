Where To Find The Best Pecan Pie Around Charlotte
By Sarah Tate
April 13, 2021
Who among us doesn't get a little excited whenever they see the pecan pie sitting on a dessert table? From potlucks to Thanksgiving dinner, pecan pie is a staple at every Southern get-together. Thankfully, there's no shortage of bakeries in the Queen City where you can find the most traditional takes or a twist on the classic pie.
Here are some of the restaurants and bakeries serving up the best pecan pies around Charlotte.
Anderson Catering
Anderson Catering has been a staple in the Elizabeth area of Charlotte since 1946, when it operated as the Mercury Sandwich shop. This caterer and baking shop has what many people consider to be "the world's best pecan pie." While it may seem like an exaggeration, it's not. Stop by and try a piece for yourself!
Priester Pies
While technically located in Fort Mill, South Carolina, Priester Pies is just a short drive away from Charlotte. Using the skills her mother taught her, owner Christine Priester-Simmons makes all her pies "with love, and care, with a focus on excellence and attention to detail."
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
Though a newcomer to Charlotte, Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop is already making waves with its delicious dishes and has been featured in many well-known publications, such as Southern Living and Taste of the South. Try the traditional Nanny's Pecan or the decadent I-40 for a twist on the classic, filled chocolate chips and a sprinkle of coconut.
Villani's Bakery
This New York-Italian bakery set in the heart of the South knows how to mix the European favorites with the classics every southerner loves, including delicious pecan pies. Treat yourself with a slice, along with other favorites like the cannoli or black and white cookie, and a cup of their specialty coffee.
The Southern Pecan
Of course, The Southern Pecan has to be on this list. Pecan is in the name! This restaurant serves up the best Gulf Coast cuisine along with some pretty tasty desserts. For a new take on the classic pecan pie, try Southern Pecan's chocolate chess pecan pie with raspberry puree to complete your meal.
