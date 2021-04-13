Where To Find The Best Pecan Pie Around Charlotte

Who among us doesn't get a little excited whenever they see the pecan pie sitting on a dessert table? From potlucks to Thanksgiving dinner, pecan pie is a staple at every Southern get-together. Thankfully, there's no shortage of bakeries in the Queen City where you can find the most traditional takes or a twist on the classic pie.

Here are some of the restaurants and bakeries serving up the best pecan pies around Charlotte.

Anderson Catering

Anderson Catering has been a staple in the Elizabeth area of Charlotte since 1946, when it operated as the Mercury Sandwich shop. This caterer and baking shop has what many people consider to be "the world's best pecan pie." While it may seem like an exaggeration, it's not. Stop by and try a piece for yourself!