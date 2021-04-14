2 St. Louis Attractions Could Be Among 'Best Children's Museums' In U.S.

St. Louisans can vote for their hometown attractions to earn national recognition.

USA Today has its Readers’ Choice 10Best categories up for a vote through noon ET on May 10. There are 20 Best Children’s Museum nominees, including two in St. Louis: City Museum and The Magic House.

10Best explains the draw of children’s museums, and when officials plan to unveil the best ones:

“Keeping the kids entertained while traveling can be a challenge, especially on days when the weather doesn't cooperate. Luckily these 20 museums, chosen as the best for families in North America, offer engaging, interactive experiences for kids and adults alike. Vote for your favorite children's museum once per day until polls close on Monday, May 10 at noon ET. The winning museums, as determined by your vote, will be announced on Friday, May 21.”

Here’s what USA Today says about City Museum:

“Housed in the 600,000-square-foot former warehouse of the International Shoe Company, the St. Louis City Museum has a bit of everything – the world's largest jungle gym, a 10-story spiral slide and a rooftop garden with stellar views of the city. Entry is currently by advanced reservation.”

Here’s what USA Today says about The Magic House:

“The Magic House, St. Louis’s children’s museum, helps visiting kids explore their curiosity, enhance their creativity and develop their problem solving skills. Housed within a Victorian mansion, the museum’s lineup of interactive exhibits include Children’s Village, STEAM Center, Art Studio, Math Path, Bubble Room, Kids Construction Zone and the Waterfall Patio.”

Vote for your favorite attractions online by May 10.

Winners will be revealed May 21.

Photo: Getty Images